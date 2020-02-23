KDMT chairman seeks ₹50 crore fund from state

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:07 IST

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) chairman Manoj Chaudhari on Friday approached chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking a ₹50-crore grant in a bid to overcome the losses of the civic transport body.

Earlier this month, when the CM visited the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), he assured that he would provide ₹100 crore for developmental works in KDMC. The civic body has since been trying to send proposal for various works including solid waste management to the state government.

Meanwhile, the KDMT chairman on Friday approached the CM asking to grant ₹50 crore of the ₹100 crore to the civic transport body.

“KDMT is running in losses. The only one way to overcome this is by acquiring funds from the state. We have approached the state government to help us with funds so to tackle the problems are and improve the services,” said Chaudhari.

KDMT has 218 buses in its fleet, of which only 55-60 ply on the road. Due to lack of maintenance, there have been instances of buses breaking down while on road.

KDMT has made plans to build new depots, run all buses, pay wages to workers and staffs on time. However, lack of funds has been delaying the implementation of the plans for almost a decade now.