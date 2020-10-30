Kejriwal launches Green Delhi App

cities

Oct 30, 2020

New Delhi:

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a mobile application through which people would be able to register complaints regarding violation of anti-pollution norms in the Capital.

The mobile application – named Green Delhi App – would allow users to upload photos, videos and track the status of their complaints. It is a part of the government’s seven-point action plan to combat air pollution, which also includes dust control strategies, encouraging electric vehicles and the tree transplantation policy.

“Through this application, people can take a photo or shoot a video and audio of instances of garbage burning, industrial pollution, construction dust, etc., and upload them on the app to report it. While reporting the activity, we will automatically get your location and that of the source of pollution,” said Kejriwal at the web-launch of the application from his office.

Kejriwal said that a complaint lodged on the mobile application will be dispatched to the concerned departments, which will have to resolve the complaints in a “time-bound manner”.

He said, “There will be specified timelines for each type of complaints. When the issue is resolved, the concerned department will also upload a picture that should show that the complaint has been resolved within the specified timeline. If the complainant is not satisfied with the resolution of the complaint, she can reopen the complaint.”

The agencies and departments include the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the environment department, forest department, the police, the public works department, Delhi Development Authority, the National Highways Authority of India, the three municipal corporations, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the revenue department. Representatives from each of these agencies and departments had attended a meeting held in this regard by environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday.

The monitoring of the resolution of all complaints and the number of complaints received will be done in the government’s 24x7 green war room, which was inaugurated in the premises of the Delhi Secretariat earlier this month, said the chief minister adding, “Around 70 Green marshals have also been deployed for effective resolution of complaints registered on the app.”

Helpline numbers operated by agencies including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Central Pollution Control Board would continue to function parallelly, a senior government official said.

