Kejriwal on water samples

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:00 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday challenged the findings of the recently published Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BIS) report that said drinking water in Delhi failed quality tests. Kejriwal countered the BIS report with Delhi Jal Board’s water sample test results according to which only 1.43% of the 1.55 lakh samples collected over a period of nine months were found unsatisfactory.

Kejriwal dismissed the study calling it “politics of water”. He also said that “very soon” the Delhi government will start collecting water samples from five random sources in each of Delhi’s 250 municipal wards in the presence of Opposition parties and the media and get that tested to prove that Delhi’s supplied water is good enough.

“This is mere politics of water. How could Ram Vilas Paswan rely on water collected from merely 11 sources in Delhi to conclude if the supplied water in a city as big as Delhi is fit or unfit for consumption? We demand that he disclose which 11 sources did he collect the water from,” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister also said the Delhi government did not get any answer when it requested for the details of the places in Delhi from where the 11 samples were collected. “Was there anything to be hidden? As per the WHO standards, there should be one sample collected for every 10,000 people in cities. There should have been 2,000 samples taken in Delhi,” he said.

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on November 16 released the second phase of the BIS study which stated that Delhi along with Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water.

In his criticism of the BIS study, Kejriwal cited a news report quoting union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who had in September said that the quality of supplied water in Delhi is better than European standards. However, days after the comment, the Delhi unit of BJP had alleged the Delhi government of misleading Shekhawat with data that exaggerated on the quality of supplied water in the city.

On Monday, Kejriwal further said, “The Delhi Jal Board collects 500 water samples from Delhi every day. We will increase that to 2,000 samples to prove that the water we supply is fit enough.”

“If that is not enough, very soon we will collect five random samples from each municipal ward in Delhi in front of opposition parties and the media. We will then get the water tested to prove that the water supplied in Delhi is fit for consumption,” said the chief minister.

Sharing some figures, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Jal Board had tested around 1.55 lakh water samples collected from across the city between January and September this year, of which only 1.43% have failed the scrutiny. In October, he said, the agency collected and tested 16,502 water samples, of which only 658 failed the fitness test.

Kejriwal states that Delhi’s piped water quality is well within international standards set by World health Organisation. “As per the WHO, failed water sample tests in any city should not exceed 5%. Delhi’s is well within that limit,” he said.

