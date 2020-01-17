Kejriwal seeks funds from the Centre in Union Budget to curb pollution

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:02 IST

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sought funds from the Centre in the upcoming Union Budget to curb pollution in Delhi and improve the financial health of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1, and Kejriwal demanded that funds also be given to Punjab and Haryana to put an end to stubble burning, a major cause of pollution in these states and Delhi.

“With the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming polls, no government is permitted to make any fresh announcement for Delhi. But I would like to appeal to the central government to make big announcements for Delhi in the Budget which the upcoming government in the city can use for the betterment of the national Capital,” Kejriwal said, addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The chief minister said he has been “under pressure” to write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the Union Budget till after the Delhi elections are concluded. “But I am not in favour of stalling all the announcements that would be made in the Budget by the Central government merely for elections,” he said. Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.

Kejriwal said that instead of writing to the ECI to delay the Budget, he will write to the Centre seeking funds. “To bring public transport in Delhi at par with the international standards, the government must provide funds to improve infrastructure. Adequate funds must be provided to the Delhi government for cleaning up the river Yamuna, to provide sewer connections to each household, expansion of Metro routes in the city, and for cleaning Delhi,” he said.

The chief minister also said the funds given by the Central government to the BJP-ruled MCDs are “inadequate”. “The budget from the central government to the MCD will go through the Delhi government, but we have time and again requested more funds for the MCD. We have assured the centre that the funds will be transferred to the MCD on the same day,” Kejriwal said.

ON MLAs not getting ticket

When asked about the 15 incumbent MLAs who were dropped from the AAP’s list of candidates for the Assembly elections, the AAP chief said he hoped they would stick to his party.

“Other parties will try [to break the 15 MLAs]. But they are our family. I hope they would remain with us,” Kejriwal said responding to a question that other political parties are trying to poach the sitting legislators.

The AAP dropped 15 sitting MLAs from its list of 70 candidates for the election, and gave tickets to 23 first-timers.

On allegations by a few disgruntled MLAs that the AAP is “taking money” for tickets, Kejriwal said such accusations “always come when people are denied a ticket”. “The candidate screening process of AAP has been the 3-C formula since day one. We never compromise on Character, Crime and Corruption. Allegations that a few of the new candidates have criminal backgrounds are not valid,” he said.

On reports that disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra would contest against him from the New Delhi seat, Kejriwal said people are free to contest election from anywhere.