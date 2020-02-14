Kenyan lawmaker found dead in Mulund hotel

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:51 IST

A 40-year-old Kenyan lawmaker was found dead in a Mulund (West) hotel on Wednesday. The Mulund police have registered an accidental death case. They suspect he died of a heart attack, but the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after a post-mortem.

The lawmaker was identified as Cyrus Omondi, member of county assembly (MCA), Kahawa Wendani. While the Kenyan media reported that Omondi was in the city to attend a workshop with his colleagues in the education committee, police said he was part of a Kenyan delegation participating in a karate tournament in Mulund, though he arrived after the same.

Police said that on Tuesday night, Omondi had dinner with his Kenyan colleagues and Indian co-ordinators. “He went to sleep in Trimurti Hotel around midnight. Around 7.30pm on Wednesday, an Indian co-ordinator went to see him as they had decided to go shopping and sightseeing,” said senior inspector Ravi Sardesai. “Omondi was not responding, following which his Kenyan colleague who was staying in Thane was informed. He reached Mulund, after which the hotel staff opened the door using a duplicate key to find Omondi lying on the floor, beside the bed, with his face facing the floor,” said Sardesai.

Omondi was declared dead before admission when he was taken to a nearby hospital. His body has been kept in a morgue at Rajawadi Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted after his brother arrives from Kenya.

Kenyan embassy representatives who were at Mulund police station on Thursday refused to comment on the matter.

“The karate championship was held for children in the age group of 10 to 14 years. The tournament was held on February 1 and 2, but Omondi arrived after the tournament and was staying back in the city for a while for sightseeing,” said Sardesai.

The Kenyan media reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to Omondi’s family. A media report called for a detail probe, quoting his family members who said that he did not have any past history of heart complications. “We will request a panel of doctors to conduct a post-mortem,” said Sardesai.