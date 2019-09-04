KGMU doctors perform scarless plastic surgery on one-year-old

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:38 IST

The plastic surgeons of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Wednesday conducted a scarless endoscopic plastic surgery on a one-year-old girl to remove a cyst from above her eyebrow. They said it was the first such procedure to be performed in Uttar Pradesh.

“The cyst was just above the eyebrow. The conventional method would have resulted in a scar, so, we decided to do it with an endoscope. We approached the area from inside the (head) hairline and reached the spot to remove the cyst,” said Dr Divya Narain Upadhyaya, senior faculty, plastic surgery department, KGMU.

The family had requested Dr Upadhyaya to conduct a scarless surgery, as they did not want the girl to suffer due to a facial scar as she grew up. “We considered their wish and planned a scarless surgery,” said the doctor.

Although it was a 30-minute procedure, the preparation started a day earlier to ensure precision, said Dr Upadhyaya. “Stitches had to be put after the operation but they were inside the hairline and wouldn’t be visible,” he said, adding that as the child grew up, the scars would fade away and eventually disappear.

“Precision was important to achieve the desired result,” said Dr Upadhyaya, adding that endoscopic plastic surgery facility was still to develop in the state.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 21:38 IST