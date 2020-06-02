e-paper
Khanna doctor couple, 34 more test positive in Punjab

Khanna doctor couple, 34 more test positive in Punjab

In Hoshiarpur district, Nangli Jalapur village recorded eight fresh cases and was declared a containment zone. Till date, 25 residents of the village have tested positive.

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 01:22 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Thirty-six people, including a Khanna-based doctor couple and four undertrials, were tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the tally of those infected by the disease in the state to 2,382.

Besides the doctor couple (one a cardiologist and the other an oncologist) and the four undertrials lodged in the Borstal Jail, a 31-year-old pregnant woman, a four-month- old baby, and a 20- year-old youth who returned from Gurugram were tested positive in Ludhiana district. One of the doctors is suspected to have contracted the infection while treating an 80-year-old patient.

In Hoshiarpur district, Nangli Jalapur village recorded eight fresh cases and was declared a containment zone. Till date, 25 residents of the village have tested positive. Nine adjoining villages have come under the prohibited zone.

9 new cases, Amritsar crosses 400-mark

With nine fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Amritsar became the first district in the state to cross the 400-mark.

Two fresh community spread cases were reported after two men from the city were tested positive. Besides, a man, who returned from New Delhi, was found infected. Six others were also tested positive in the district.

In Gurdaspur, a resident of Kothe Majhithi village, who recently returned from Mumbai, tested positive.

ASHA worker, 2 NRIs infected in Patiala

Four persons, including an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker (36) and two Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), tested positive for the coronavirus in Patiala on Monday. The two NRIs, aged 24 and 26, who returned from Kuwait, were quarantined. A 40-year-old woman of Shimbro village who returned from New Delhi was also infected.

In Bathinda, two more were tested positive, taking the number of active cases in the district to seven.

Also, one case each surfaced in Jalandhar and SBS Nagar districts.

(Inputs from Jalandhar and SBS Nagar and Bathinda)

