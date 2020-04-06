e-paper
Kin sit in car as admn cremates Covid-19 woman patient

Kin sit in car as admn cremates Covid-19 woman patient

Last week, residents of Verka village refused to allow cremation of Padma Shri awardee Hazoori Nirmal Singh, who too had died of Covid-19

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:51 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The family of a 69-year-old woman, Surinder Kaur from Shimlapuri area here, who died on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19, refused to claim the body and the district administration arranged the cremation while her near and dear ones sat in a car 100metres away.

Last week, residents of Verka village refused to allow cremation of Padma Shri awardee Hazoori Nirmal Singh, who too had died of Covid-19.

Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (general) Iqbal Singh Sandhu through a video narrated the incident. Sandhu said Surinder Kaur had gone to Mohali where she probably contracted the virus and died at a hospital.

“After the death, the family was asked to complete the formalities to claim the body. However, the family refused, saying it was administration’s responsibility. After this, duty magistrate Jagsir Singh, along with police officials of the area, completed the formalities and the administration took the body in its possession,” said Sandhu.

“They didn’t agree even as we told them that all the preventive measures will be in place and they could light the pyre from 12 feet away using a bamboo, but sadly they refused,” Sandhu said.

A cremation ground worker was asked to light the pyre. The person was sanitised, covered with a PPE kit before he lit the pyre from a distance, said Sandhu, adding the administration will also perform the bhog ceremony of the woman at Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara on Saturday for which money is being pooled.

Several attempts made to reach the family for a comment went futile and once a woman picked the call made on Surinder Kaur’s phone number but refused to talk saying she was busy and has nothing to say on the issue.

