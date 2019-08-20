Kin stage protest as cab driver’s murder still not cracked

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:12 IST

Family members of a taxi driver, who was found dead on July 18, staged a demonstration at Gandhi statue in Hazratganj on Tuesday over the alleged failure of the police to crack the murder and loot even after a month.

Mukesh Pal, 28, of Gosaiganj was robbed and murdered by assailants who had hired his cab on the intervening night of July 17 and 18. The accused fled after dumping Mukesh’s body into the Gomti near Sandana in Sitapur district, said police.

The agitation on Tuesday ended after police officials assured the deceased’s kin that the culprits would be arrested in three days.

Mukesh’s father Shiv Raj Pal had lodged an FIR of murder and loot against unidentified assailants with Gosaiganj police station on July 19.

The victim’s brother Anuj Pal said the police failed to nab the killers even after a month-long investigation. He demanded immediate arrest of the killers and financial assistance to Mukesh’s kin as he was the sole bread earner for the family. Anuj also urged authorities to allow him to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath so that the case could be recommended to the CBI.

He said SP (rural) Vikrant Vir and other officials met him at Gandhi statue and assured him that the killers would be arrested in three days. Anuj Pal said they also promised to arrange the family’s meeting with the CM so that they could share details of the case with him for recommendation of CBI probe.

