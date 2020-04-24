Kinnaur legislator accuses a head constable of extortion

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:18 IST

Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi has accused a police head constable of extorting Rs 60,000 from five people.

Negi said, “On April 16, five people visited a wine shop in Katgaon village in Nichar block, Kinnaur, to inquire about the sale of liqour and got into an altercation with the salesman. The salesman informed the police, after which the police took the party of five to the police station.”

“The constable then demanded money from them and threatened to file a case of robbery if they refused to pay up,” said Negi.

“On April 17, the victims deposited Rs 50,000 in the account of a worker in the employ of the Kangra deputy commissioner, Kangra, and Rs 10,000 in the account of a driver employed in Katgaon Police station,” Negi said.

“The victims kept monitoring the accounts and found that Rs 50,000 was then deposited into to a bank account of a doctor of Katgaon Hospital who then deposited the same amount into the account of a chemist in Jeori. The chemist and driver then gave money to the constable,” he said.

One of the affected men has filed a complaint in Bhawanagar police station, Negi added.