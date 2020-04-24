e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kinnaur legislator accuses a head constable of extortion

Kinnaur legislator accuses a head constable of extortion

Says constable asked for Rs 60,000 in return of not filing a false robbery case against five people

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The money was transferred by multiple accounts before it reached the constable.
The money was transferred by multiple accounts before it reached the constable. (Representative Image )
         

Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi has accused a police head constable of extorting Rs 60,000 from five people.

Negi said, “On April 16, five people visited a wine shop in Katgaon village in Nichar block, Kinnaur, to inquire about the sale of liqour and got into an altercation with the salesman. The salesman informed the police, after which the police took the party of five to the police station.”

“The constable then demanded money from them and threatened to file a case of robbery if they refused to pay up,” said Negi.

“On April 17, the victims deposited Rs 50,000 in the account of a worker in the employ of the Kangra deputy commissioner, Kangra, and Rs 10,000 in the account of a driver employed in Katgaon Police station,” Negi said.

“The victims kept monitoring the accounts and found that Rs 50,000 was then deposited into to a bank account of a doctor of Katgaon Hospital who then deposited the same amount into the account of a chemist in Jeori. The chemist and driver then gave money to the constable,” he said.

One of the affected men has filed a complaint in Bhawanagar police station, Negi added.

top news
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities