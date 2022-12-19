Argentina, Messi fans to hold rallies in Kolkata to celebrate World Cup glory

Ardent fans of Argentina and Lionel Messi have chalked out plans to bring out rallies in Kolkata and its outskirts to celebrate the victory in the 2022 World Cup final over France.

“We were all waiting for Messi to lift the World Cup. Plans are being finalised to bring out a massive and colourful rally in Kolkata on December 22. We are waiting for Uttam Saha, founder of the Argentina Fan Club, to return from Qatar,” said Happy Saha, a member of the club in south Kolkata.

The rally comprising around 250 two-wheelers, a tableau and horse-driven cart is expected to take place on Thursday.

“A few thousand people will hit the streets with the Argentina flags. The tableau will be decked up with huge cut-outs and posters of Messi and the World Cup’s replica,” said Saha.

Also Read: Watch: Lionel Messi shares emotional moment with mother, wife, children after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory

Argentina fans in Kolkata and its outskirts poured onto the streets following the match late on Sunday which led the south American nation to their third World Cup title.

Following a roller-coaster match which ended 3-3 in extra time, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties.

At Ishapore in North 24 Parganas, fans of Messi and Argentina decided to bring out a rally on Monday.

“We will first bathe the life-size fibre statue of Messi which was specially installed in front our house this year on November 20 when the World Cup kicked off. We will then bring out a rally,” said 52-year-old diehard Messi fan, Shib Shankar Patra,

Patra’s two-storey house and his tea-stall on the ground floor are entirely painted in blue and white, the colours of the Argentinian football team.

“The statute will be boarded on a matador for the rally today and a huge flag of Argentina will be hung overhead across the road. A few hundred fans will walk down the road with flags in their hands to celebrate the victory,” he said.