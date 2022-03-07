Bengal BJP chief alleges attack by 'Trinamool goons', shares video
- Alleging that it was the work of Trinamool Congress, Majumdar said that the BJP “will not stop” at such attempts.
BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress alleging that “TMC goons” tried to stop him and target him. Majumdar took to Twitter sharing a video of his convoy being blocked by some protesters in South 24 Parganas's Mathurapur ."TMC goons tried to block and attack my convoy in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district. TMC still thinks that they can stop BJP by such attacks. I assure them they would fail in their attempts. We will not stop.... @blsanthosh @JPNadda @narendramodi," he tweeted tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP colleagues.
In the video, a large group of people can be seen around Majumdar's car, waving black flags and shouting slogans. Claiming that the TMC was behind the “attack”, he added that the Mamata Banerjee-led party “would fail in their attempts” to “stop (the) BJP”.
The video was also shared by the BJP Bengal. “This is the real portrayal of democracy in West Bengal where the State President of the opposition party has to face such attacks . BJP cannot not be stopped in such a way! (sic)" the tweet read. The Trinamool has not reacted to the fresh allegations yet.
Majumdar had earlier claimed that the TMC had unleashed an “unofficial emergency ” in West Bengal, where working for BJP was deemed as “nothing short of a crime.” He alleged that the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) had entered into a "secret pact" during the recent civic polls because of which BJP could not win in any of the 108 municipalities.
The Trinamool Congress reacted to the charges calling them “wild allegations” made by a party which did not enjoy the confidence of the electorate.
