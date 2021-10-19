Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal bypolls: BJP candidate, MLA heckled in Coochbehar, party accuses TMC
kolkata news

Bengal bypolls: BJP candidate, MLA heckled in Coochbehar, party accuses TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied any involvement of its party workers in the Coochbehar incident.
A clash between BJP and TMC supporters during an election campaign for Bhabanipur by-election, in Kolkata (Image for representation)(Saikat Paul)
A clash between BJP and TMC supporters during an election campaign for Bhabanipur by-election, in Kolkata (Image for representation)(Saikat Paul)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

A BJP candidate for the upcoming assembly by-elections and a legislator were heckled in the presence of a saffron party MP allegedly by TMC supporters during campaigning in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Tuesday.

The local TMC leadership, however, denied the involvement of party workers in the incident.

Ashok Mondal, the BJP candidate for Dinhata assembly by-election, and Natabari's party MLA Mihir Goswami were heckled in the presence of Jalpaiguri's BJP MP Jayanta Roy during campaigning at Nayarhat.

Alleged TMC supporters raised 'go back' slogans as the BJP leaders reached the area to campaign for the October 30 by-poll. Police, however, brought the situation under control.

Mondal and Goswami had faced a similar situation in Bamanhat area on Monday.

BJP alleged that the incidents were engineered to prevent the party candidate from campaigning.

The by-election to Dinhata assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, winning candidate and Minister of State for Home Affairs, who retained his Lok Sabha seat.

The TMC renominated Udayan Guha, who had lost to Pramanik.

Besides Dinhata, by-elections will also be held in Santipur (Nadia), Gosaba (South 24 Parganas) and Khardah (North 24 Parganas).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal elections cooch behar
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out