kolkata news

Bengali poet Joy Goswami tests positive for Covid-19

The 66-year-old poet was taken to Beleghata ID and BG Hospital on Sunday night as he was suffering from high fever, a health department official said.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been admitted to a hospital here, a health department official said.

The 66-year-old poet was taken to Beleghata ID and BG Hospital on Sunday night as he was suffering from high fever, he said.

"Goswami was first admitted to a general ward and later shifted to the Covid section after he tested positive for the infection. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable now," the official said.

