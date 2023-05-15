BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's nephew held for sharing intimate pics of his ex on social media

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh's nephew was arrested on the charge of sharing intimate photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend on social media in West Bengal’s Jhargram district, a police officer said on Sunday. The senior BJP leader said he heard about the arrest of his nephew.(File/Representational)

The 24-year-old man also allegedly sent those photos and videos to her prospective in-laws following which her wedding was cancelled.

The woman, who claimed the accused had also refused to marry her, filed a written complaint with the Jhargram Cyber ​​Crime Police Station. The police summoned him and arrested him after interrogation, the officer said.

The police confiscated the mobile phone of the man who was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court on Sunday.

Both the woman and the accused live in different villages under Beliabera police station area of the district.

The officer said that the woman on Saturday lodged a complaint that her former boyfriend has shared intimate photos, videos, phone records and screenshots of their chats on FaceBook using a fake account and on WhatsApp.

An FIR was then registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 66C (fraudulent use of the electronic signature, password of another person), 66E (knowingly capturing and publishing images of a person without consent), and under Information Technology Act.

When contacted by PTI, the senior BJP leader said he heard about the arrest of his nephew.

"So far as I know, the two were friends when they studied in college. I can't say anything more about their relationship in college and how it went afterwards. I don't know the circumstances behind her move. The law will take its course," he said.

To a question if it was a case of political vendetta by the ruling Trinamool Congress, Ghosh said he cannot comment on that as of now.