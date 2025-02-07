Blast at illegal firecracker factory in WB kills 3; rescue operations underway

At least three people were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Friday afternoon, and rescue operations are underway even as the police believe the death toll could increase. Explosion in firecracker factory in West Bengal. (ANI File Photo)

“We have recovered three charred bodies from the site. The death toll could rise,” a police officer said.

Locals, however, told media persons that at least four charred bodies were recovered from the site, while one person was injured. The bodies and the injured person were rushed to the JNM Hospital in Kalyani.

“There was a deafening sound and the ground shook. Locals spotted four charred bodies. At least three were women,” said Saibal Dutta, a local who rushed to the spot.

“The explosion took place at around 2pm at Rathtala, a congested locality in the fringes of Kalyani town. The blast was so powerful that the roof of the factory was blown off,” he added.

The police and fire brigade rushed to the spot. As the area was congested, fire tenders had difficulty reaching the spot.

“An accident has happened. Every death is unfortunate. The police are looking into it,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told media persons.