Cal HC allows Suvendu Adhikari, victims of post-poll violence to meet governor

Kolkata: Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta high court, while hearing a petition filed by West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, wondered on Friday whether West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose was under “house arrest.” West Bengal BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (File Photo)

The judge, according to news agency PTI, made the comment while hearing Adhikari’s petition, which alleged that he was stopped by the Kolkata Police outside the gates of Raj Bhawan on Thursday and prevented from entering the premises with around 200 alleged victims of post-Lok Sabha poll violence.

The appointment with the governor was scheduled at 4pm, but police stopped the visitors, saying the exact number of people who were to meet Bose along with Adhikari was not disclosed to the police in advance, lawyers for the petitioner told the court.

The BJP has levelled allegations of post-poll violence against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which the ruling party has dismissed as baseless.

During Friday’s hearing, justice Sinha asked the state’s advocate, general (AG) Kishore Dutta, whether the governor was under “house arrest.”

She said Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly, and the other people mentioned in the petition can visit Raj Bhavan to meet Bose if permission is granted by his office.

Adhikari and a woman, who claimed to be a victim of the alleged violence, moved the petition, claiming they were stopped despite having written permission.

Justice Sinha asked the AG why the police acted in such a manner when the governor was not under “house arrest.”

In his reply, Dutta said the allegations made by the petitioners were not true and claimed that Adhikari’s secretary did not communicate with police at the Raj Bhawan gates on Thursday afternoon.

Lawyers for the petitioners countered the AG’s claim.

Dutta also told the court that the governor went to Burrabazar on Friday and met the alleged victims of post-poll victims.

The court, after hearing the argument, directed the petitioners to seek a fresh appointment and said they could go to Raj Bhawan if permission was granted by the governor’s office.

The petitioners also prayed for action against the police officers who stopped them, but the judge did not pass any such order.

Bose, who met the alleged victims of the post-poll violence at Burrabazar on Friday, said, “It is my job to see the whole picture. So, I have asked for a report from the state government. In one word, I can say it is shocking.”

The West Bengal Governor on Friday also wrote to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking to know on what grounds the police had stopped alleged victims of post-poll violence from entering the Raj Bhavan despite his office issuing necessary permission for it.

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “What should be more shocking for the governor than the leader of the opposition being stopped from meeting the constitutional head of the state? Instead of seeking a report from the state, he should be sending a report to the Centre.”

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh refused to comment on the court order but targeted Bose for meeting the BJP workers. “As the BJP’s dedicated torchbearer the governor is now helping the party put up a drama,” he said.