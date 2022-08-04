Cattle smuggling: CBI conducts raids in Kolkata, Birbhum
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it recovered around ₹17 lakh and items such as hard disks and pen drives during raids at over a dozen places in Kolkata and Birbhum district in connection a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. An official said the agency also recovered several incriminating documents and locker keys.
The premises of Abdul Karim Khan, a local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) known to be close to Anubrata Mondol, the party’s Birbhum chief, were among those raided.
In its First Information Report (FIR) in the case, CBI said cattle were undervalued and auctioned with the help of some customs officers to allow traders to buy them at very low prices and sell them in Bangladesh. Part of the sale proceeds allegedly went to some TMC leaders and government officers.
Mohammad Enamul Haque, the main accused in the case, was arrested from New Delhi in 2020. Sehgal Hossain, a body guard of Mondol, was arrested from Kolkata on June 9 after he was summoned and questioned for hours as a witness.
Mondol is considered to be a close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He is the only district president to be inducted into the TMC’s national working committee. CBI questioned Mondal in Kolkata first on May 19 after he avoided the agency’s summons for 13 months.
Several state police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs department officers are suspects in the case. Two BSF and a state police officer have also been arrested in the case.
K'taka to fund education of children whose parents died in house collapse: CM
The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the State government would take care of education of children who lost their parents and relatives in a landslide in Muttalli village in Bhatkal Taluk of Uttara Kannada district. The Chief Minister said Muttalli and surrounding places in Bhatkal town witnessed so much of rains, which had never occurred in the past. Bommai added that crop in 21,431 hectares of land was damaged.
IMA delegation meets Dr Raj Bahadur
While lamenting the shabby treatment meted out to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences V-C Dr Raj Bahadur by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramazra, a delegation of Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday evening met Dr Bahadur to express solidarity with him. The delegation was led by Punjab IMA chief Dr Paramjit Maan, national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya and others. Dr Bahadur tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.
AAP MP Harbhajan raises issue of attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan
Newly appointed member of parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party and former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh highlighted the issue of attacks on Sikhs and gurdwaras in Afghanistan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and asked for a zero-session to discuss the issue on Day 13 of the ongoing monsoon session. On June 18, an Afghanistani minority member who was later identified as a Sikh had died after unidentified assailants attacked a gurdwara in Kabul city.
Out on bail, sacked AAP minister Singla gets politically active in Mansa
About a month after getting bail in a corruption case, sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla has scaled up political activities at Singla's home turf Mansa. Singla is regular on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to share details of his various public visits and meetings. However, he is avoiding video posts. Singla was at Bhikhi town on Monday where he attended a religious function and interacted with villagers.
Punjab: Ferozepur police constable wins ₹1-crore lottery
A constable deputed in the quick response team of the Ferozepur police has won ₹1 crore in lottery, ticket of which Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan had bought from a vendor near Ludhiana railway station. Delighted over the prize, Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said he would spend the money on his eight-year-old son's studies. Kuldeep said he came to know about the lottery results on Tuesday evening while on duty.
