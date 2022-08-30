Centre to decide whether two Bengal blasts to be probed by NIA: Calcutta HC
The Calcutta high court said that the offence in both the blast cases comes under the Explosive Substances Act and can be probed by NIA
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ruled that the Centre should decide whether two bomb blasts that took place in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas and Malda districts earlier this year should be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
In the first incident that took place on March 29 in the Basanti area of South 24 Parganas, a villager named Farooq Sardar was killed when crude bombs allegedly made and stockpiled inside his home went off, destroying the single-storey structure.
In the second incident, five children aged between 8-9 years were injured in the Kaliachak area of Malda on April 24 when they mistook a crude bomb lying inside a mango orchard for a ball and tried to play with it.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of the incident and sought a report from Bengal’s chief secretary and director general of police, asking them to order a time-bound probe.
A Calcutta high court lawyer, Anindya Sundar Das, filed separate petitions seeking NIA probe into the incidents.
After hearing the petitions, the division bench of chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and justice R Bharadwaj ruled on Tuesday that the offence in both the cases comes under the Explosive Substances Act and can be probed by NIA.
The court directed the Centre to take a decision on the course of the investigation, Das told HT.
The court also asked the local police in both districts to submit a complete report and directed the state to forward it to the Centre, he added.
There was no reaction from the state government till Tuesday afternoon.
-
Elgar Parishad case accused Jyoti Jagtap moves HC for bail
An accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Jyoti Jagtap, told the Bombay high court on Tuesday that she had been falsely implicated for promoting Maoist ideology and the special National Investigation Agency court did not take a note of it while rejecting her bail plea in February. A division bench of justice A S Gadkari and justice Milind Jadhav was hearing Jagtap's regular bail application filed through advocate Kritika Agarwal.
-
KCR’s Bihar visit to boost Nitish Kumar’s Oppn alliance bid ahead of JD(U) meet
Ahead of the Janata Dal (United)'s national executive and council meetings, the visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Bihar and Rao's meeting with counterpart Nitish Kumar is viewed as a politically significant step to build a larger Opposition alliance in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. KCR is likely to also meet Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
-
Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said. Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east). Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him.
-
Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents. The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and a Nallasopara resident, 43, Shakir Hussain Shaikh. Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years.
-
Pune ZP teacher arrested for molesting students
The Pune rural police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Zilla Parishad teacher from Pune district for molesting students of Class 7 in June, said officials. The Pune rural police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking various sections against the accused from Ambegaon tehsil following the complaint from head master. In one incident, the teacher forced himself on a 13-year-old student, while she was sitting a bench.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics