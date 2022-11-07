Colleagues thrash man to death in Kolkata

A 36-year-old man’s colleagues at an unregistered financial firm in Kolkata allegedly thrashed him to death late on Saturday, police said on Monday and added they have arrested the company’s owner and two others. The three have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police said that six men rushed Amit Ranjan Chatterjee to a hospital late on Saturday and claimed that he was injured in an accident. But the nature of wounds suggested otherwise.

“The hospital authorities informed the police. Five of the six escaped while one Somnath Chakraborty was handed over to the police. Chakraborty told police that Chatterjee was lynched after a quarrel,” said a police officer.

Chatterjee, a resident of Birhum, joined the firm, which offers loans against interest, nine months back. He come to Kolkata around two years back and stayed in Kudghat.

“The company’s owner, Suman Mondol, said Chatterjee collected around ₹3 lakh from people in the name of the company but never deposited it in their account. When he was confronted, he denied it and a fight broke out,” said a second officer.

Chatterjee’s brother, Manoranjan, told police his sibling was beaten to death on the suspicion of stealing ₹500 from Debasis Adhikary, one of the accused.