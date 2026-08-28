Kolkata, Three FIRs were filed against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and two other party leaders, and 13 people were arrested over a scuffle at its Camac Street office here a day ago, police said on Friday. FIRs filed against TMC's Abhishek, Derek, 2 others over scuffle at party's Kolkata office, 13 held

Private guards at Banerjee's office, his supporters and some party leaders on Thursday scuffled with police personnel and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, trying to prevent them from entering the building on Camac Street and dismantling an "unauthorised" billboard.

The cases were registered at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on complaints over allegations of obstructing police personnel and KMC officials from discharging their duties and assaulting them, and unlawful assembly, a senior officer said.

"TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, party MLA Humayun Kabir, and its leader Baiswanor Chattopadhyay have been booked. One FIR was lodged based on a complaint by a KMC advertisement department official, while another was filed on the basis of a civic body requisition," the Kolkata Police officer told PTI.

The third FIR was registered on a complaint by a sergeant, who alleged that unidentified persons obstructed police personnel and snatched his walkie-talkie issued by the government, he said.

"The police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with the incident. The matter is being examined," Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner Kunal Agarwal said.

Investigators are examining video footage and statements of people present at the spot to establish how the confrontation began and the roles of those named in the FIRs, the officer said.

The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building, was dismantled by the KMC officials after the police forced their way inside.

O'Brien had alleged that the police barged into the office with an "illegal" notice, assaulted senior leaders and heckled party supporters and office staff.

The TMC had claimed that "the clothes of women security personnel were torn by the raiding team".

Banerjee, who was present at the premises at the time of the incident, was seen engaged in a heated exchange with the officials.

He termed the civic body's action a "political vendetta", alleging that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was "fearful" of Mamata Banerjee's party.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.