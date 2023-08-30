Bihar gang conducted recce for over a month for looting jewellery: Bengal police

Five persons, including two who sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with police, were arrested in connection with the Ranaghat dacoity case in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Two showrooms of a well-known jewellery company were looted in Nadia and Purulia districts of West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon by gangs that operated almost simultaneously. (Representative Image)

Police have also recovered a portion of the jewellery and cash that were looted from the outlet. A search for the other members of the gang have been launched.

“We have arrested five persons, all in the early 20s. They are mostly residents of Vaishali district in Bihar. Two of them had sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the police when they were fleeing with the looted jewellery,” said K Kannan, superintendent of Ranaghat police district.

Two showrooms of a well-known jewellery company were looted in Nadia and Purulia districts of West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon by gangs that operated almost simultaneously, police said.

A team of police officials from Purulia reached Nadia to question the accused persons on Wednesday. None could be arrested in the Purulia dacoity case till reports last came in.

“A team from Madhya Pradesh also reached Ranaghat to question the accused persons in connection with a dacoity case, which took place in the state last month,” a senior official said.

In the Ranaghat case there were at least eight persons, police said after scanning CCTv footages. The looted jewellery worth around ₹8 crore and cash around ₹3 lakh. The entire cash and jewellery worth around ₹1 crore have been recovered.

“Some of the gang’s members have been staying in a house in Kalyani in Nadia. They have been conducting recce of the jewelry shop for more than a month,” a senior officer said.

Police have detained the house owner for questioning. Three motorcycles used by the gang were also seized.

The showroom in Nadia is located at the busy Ranaghat town. The other showroom is located at Purulia town’s Namopara area, a business district not far from the railway station.

“There has been no arrest in the Purulia dacoity case,” said a senior officer.