In Arpita Mukherjee's bank accounts, ED finds ₹2 crore; process on to freeze them
The problem for suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee is far from over as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun the process of freezing at least her three bank accounts, where they have found at least ₹2 crore, news agency PTI reported citing a senior official.
Reportedly, bank accounts belonging to several "shell companies" of Mukherjee are also under the ED scanner. "The process of freezing Mukherjee's three bank accounts has started. A total of around ₹2 crore has been found in these accounts. We suspect these accounts were used to carry out several transactions and further probe is underway," the official said.
The official told PTI that a decision on freezing the bank accounts of the "shell companies" was yet to be taken.
"We have sought the details of these bank accounts from authorities concerned. After going through the accounts, we will decide our next course of action," he said.
The ED has arrested Chatterjee, who has been removed from all ministerial posts and party duties, and Mukherjee, from whose two flats ED has seized ₹50 crore in cash besides jewellery and foreign currency. The central agency continues grilling both as they will remain in its custody till August 3.
They were arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, where genuine candidates were allegedly sidestepped with names that did not appear on the merit list. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.
When taken to ESI Hospital in Joka area in south Kolkata on Friday, Chatterjee alleged he was a "victim of conspiracy", but TMC has asserted that he was "solely responsible for his fate".
The ED has so far raided four of her flats. Four cars that apparently belong to Mukherjee have come on ED radar as they went missing from the parking lot of the South Kolkata flat, where the first raid was made.
The list of the missing cars includes a Mercedes, an Audi and two Honda City. The 5th car which was still there in the basement has been seized by the agency. The ED has found that Mukherjee served as the director of two companies - Sentry Engineering Private Limited and Echhay Entertainment Private Ltd. Sentry Engineering was registered on January 16, 2001, While Ecchay Entertainment Private Ltd was registered on October 29, 2014.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
