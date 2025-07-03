Kolkata gang rape case: WB Bar Council expels prime accused Monojit Mishra

The Bar Council of West Bengal on Wednesday expelled Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the South Calcutta Law College gang-rape case, from its membership and struck off his name from its rolls, the council’s chairman Ashok Deb said. Co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, both current students of the college, have also been expelled from the institute. (Representative file photo)

Mishra, an ex-student of the college who passed in 2022, was a practising criminal lawyer at the Alipore police and sessions court. He also worked as a temporary staff member of the college.

“We have struck off his name from the bar council,” Deb told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday the college’s governing body had terminated his service after being instructed by the state education department.

Mishra, 31, who is also a Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing leader, along with his two aides Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, both existing students at the college, had allegedly gang raped a first- year student in the college campus on June 25.

All three were arrested last week on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor. A security guard was also arrested in the case. A Kolkata court had sent the trio to police custody till July 8. The security guard was sent to police custody until July 4.