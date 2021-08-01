Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata youth arrested for attempt to sell guns on social media
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata youth arrested for attempt to sell guns on social media

The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man for attempting to sell improvised firearms to members of two groups created on WhatsApp and Facebook, police said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 06:47 PM IST

The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man for attempting to sell improvised firearms to members of two groups created on WhatsApp and Facebook, police said.

The accused, Kishan Jaiswal, was arrested from the Manicktala area in north Kolkata.

“A single-shot country-made pistol and a cartridge were seized from his possession. Jaiswal had posed with these in photographs that he posted. The groups were not public and only the members could access these,” an officer of Manicktala police station said on condition of anonymity.

During interrogation, Jaiswal told the police that the other firearm he posed with was lying with one of his associates who lives in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district. The associate is an accused in criminal cases, he said.

Raids are being conducted to nab the second suspect, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.