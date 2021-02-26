IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mamata Banerjee questions rationale behind conducting Bengal polls in 8 phases
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee questions rationale behind conducting Bengal polls in 8 phases

  • She alleged that the poll panel scheduled the election dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:23 PM IST

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the rationale behind holding the West Bengal Assembly elections in eight phases and scheduling polls in some districts on more than one day.

She also attacked the Election Commission and alleged that the poll panel scheduled the election dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands.

“The district of South 24 Parganas is a TMC stronghold, hence elections have been scheduled there on three days. Has this been done on the directions of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi? Is it that after wrapping up the elections in other states they want to play a month-long game here?” she said soon after election dates were announced.

Also read: Maharashtra records over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases again, 1,035 cases in Mumbai


Left Front chairman Biman Bose echoed her remarks and said, “Why should it be part 1, part 2? I don't know the reason behind part 1 and part 2. I have known elections since 1958.”

South 24 Parganas, which Banerjee cited as an example, is a TMC bastion with Diamond Harbour being the Lok Sabha constituency from where TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be the chief minister’s nephew, won the 2019 polls.

“Elections in West Bengal have never been held in eight phases. The maximum was seven in 2016. In 2011 and 2006, they were held in six and five phases respectively. Earlier, large districts such as Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Praganas were held in two phases. But this time South 24 Parganas has been broken down into three phases and most of the districts have been broken down into two phases including Nadia, Howrah and Hooghly,” said a senior poll panel official.

“I welcome the ECI's decision. But why only half of some districts are going to polls on one day and the other half in another phase? It should have been continuous so that force mobilisation and election machinery could have moved together,” said Banerjee.

The ECI on Friday announced that Assembly elections in West Bengal would be held in eight phases – the longest till date in the state - starting from March 27. In at least 11 districts, the polls would be held on more than one day. The election in South 24 Parganas would be held in three phases.

“If elections can be held in Bihar and Assam in three phases, then why are they being held in eight phases here? Who will be benefitted? The ECI should be more rational,” she said.

The BJP hit back saying that it was Banerjee who used to demand seven to eight-phased polls before the TMC came to power.

“Before she came to power in 2011, Banerjee had been demanding publicly that without a seven to eight-phased poll, elections can’t be held in a free and fair manner in Bengal. But now that she is certain that her party would be defeated, she is crying foul,” said BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that it is not a big jump as in 2016, elections were held in seven phases. Even though there were six phases, the first phase was divided into two parts resulting in seven phases.

“Never in the past have elections been held like this where elections in 11 out of the 23 districts are being held in more than one phase,” said Robin Deb, senior CPIM leader.

With elections approaching, frequent clashes between the TMC and the BJP have been reported over the past few months. While the BJP claimed that more than 130 party workers have been killed in the TMC’s regime, the TMC claimed that many of the BJP workers who have been found dead died by suicide and were killed in internal clashes.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said, “The law and order situation in West Bengal has touched the rock bottom. We apprehended massive violence in the run-up to the polls and on the election days. We are happy that polls would be held in eight phases. People should be allowed to cast their votes freely without any fear.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee questions rationale behind conducting Bengal polls in 8 phases

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • She alleged that the poll panel scheduled the election dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI, ED raid Kolkata businessmen, others in coal smuggling scam

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • The CBI earlier questioned Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. (PTI)
Visitors at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal: Three exotic birds stolen from Kolkata zoo

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Preliminary investigations revealed that the miscreants had used a bird-catcher made of a stick and cloth to catch the birds. They then used a 15-foot-tall ladder kept in the zoo to climb the boundary wall and flee
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
kolkata news

Yogi Adityanath to visit Malda next week to boost BJP’s Bengal prospects

By Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • Besides rallies, the chief minister’s itinerary could include religious stopovers at important places of worship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Minister Firhad Hakim rode the scooter, ferrying the chief minister from her residence in south Kolkata to the secretariat in Howrah. She said she would use the electric scooter for her ride back home as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
kolkata news

CM Mamata Banerjee takes a scooter to Nabanna protesting against fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • "Modi government only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices," PTI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bomb attack on Bengal minister: CID detains Bangladeshi national

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain, Trinamool Congress MLA and the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform number 2 to catch a train to Kolkata around 10 pm on February 17 when the blast occurred, seriously injuring him and the others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. (AP PHOTO).
The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. (AP PHOTO).
kolkata news

CBI team questions TMC MP’s wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:09 AM IST
On Tuesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who happens to be the aunt of Abhishek Banerjee, visited his house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI sleuths question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in coal scam case

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • According to CBI officials privy to the development, Rujira was questioned for around an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader was named by his party colleague in a drugs case
BJP leader was named by his party colleague in a drugs case
kolkata news

BJP's Rakesh Singh, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, arrested in Kolkata

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:10 PM IST
BJP leader Goswami, who was also arrested in the case on Friday along with her friend Prabeer Kumar Dey and her security guard after 90 gm of cocaine was allegedly found in her possession, had time and again named Singh in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
kolkata news

Coal smuggling case: Mamata Banerjee visits nephew Abhishek’s residence

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Moments after Mamata Banerjee left, a CBI team arrived at Abhishek’s place to question his wife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
kolkata news

BJP leader, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, summoned by Kolkata cops

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been told to appear before Kolkata police's detective department on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

CBI may question TMC MP’s wife today

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 AM IST
On Sunday, a team of CBI officials had visited the MP’s residence to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present. The agency asked her to join the probe in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

'Mamata Banerjee’s white saree, slippers a façade': MP minister Narottam Mishra

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • The CBI on Monday questioned Banerjee’s nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law in a coal scam case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

‘Cannot scare us’: CM Mamata hits back

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Earlier in the day, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a photograph of the notice that CBI additional superintendent of police Umesh Kumar left at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac