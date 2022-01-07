Mamata-Modi to hold virtual meet today as Bengal's single-day Covid cases top 15,000

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in wake of a rapid rise in single-day cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid the Omicron outbreak.

Addressing a press conference in Howrah district on Thursday, Banerjee informed media persons about her meeting with Modi.

Bengal logged 15,421 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, up from 14,022 on the preceding day. Of the 15,421, a total of 6,569 were reported from Kolkata. The active case count in the state has climbed to 8,059, according to the state Covid-19 bulletin data.

The number of coronavirus patients at hospitals in the state also increased to 2,228 on Thursday from Wednesday's 2,009, the health bulletin data showed. The death toll in the state touched 19,846 after as many as 19 patients succumbed to the virus during the day.

There are as many as 14 active Omicron patients in the state. So far, 20 cases of the highly transmissible variant of the virus have been detected in Bengal.

The state government on Thursday made an RT-PCR test mandatory for interstate movement. Banerjee said the next 15 days are vital and more restrictions may be imposed depending on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Banerjee-led government has imposed multiple curbs, which came into effect on January 3. As part of the latest restrictions, all educational institutions, swimming pools and entertainment parks have been shut again. Shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants and bars have been directed to function at 50 per cent capacity up to 10pm. Attendees at weddings and funerals have been capped at 50 and 20, respectively.

The state has also cut incoming domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi - two of the worst-hit regions in the country following the Omicron outbreak, to thrice a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The rule came into effect on January 5 and will remain in place until further orders.