PM Modi to land in Bengal on June 20, lead Yoga Day event on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the West Bengal state day (Paschimbanga Divas) and lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata during his two-day visit to the state, people aware of the developments said. Kolkata: Vessels, meant to be used as platforms for the upcoming 'International Day of Yoga' celebration, anchored in the Hooghly river, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday. (PTI)

“I will be attending programmes in West Bengal over the next two days, the 20th and 21st. Tomorrow, 20th June, is special because we are marking Paschimbanga Divas. The programme for the same will be held in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district. The location is iconic due to its association with Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his efforts to preserve the culture of West Bengal. At Tarakeswar, various development works will be launched,” Modi wrote on X on Friday.

Modi will participate in the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations in Hooghly district and will formally commission and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects.

“The Prime Minister is expected to release the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), rollout several central agricultural schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in West Bengal, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of important railway projects worth around ₹590 crore and inaugurate 49 road infrastructure projects in the state,” said an official.

With the BJP coming to power, plans are afoot to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on a grand scale, with drone shows, a 2 km run, yoga on boats on the river Hooghly, and a mass yoga demonstration on the Red Road in Kolkata.

“On the 21st, Kolkata will be hosting the Yoga Day programme. I am very happy that a programme of this nature is being held in Kolkata,” Modi wrote on X.

Officials said that a series of events have been lined up across Kolkata and the state on June 21. The celebrations will comprise a mass yoga demonstration on 500 boats across the Hooghly River, yoga-themed illuminations, special bridge lighting and a mega drone show with nearly 3,000 drones showcasing the evolution of yoga in India.

The Prime Minister will also commission three indigenously designed and built naval vessels: INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray.