Roads in Kolkata waterlogged after heavy rainfall | Watch
A video shared by news agency ANI shows visuals from Golf Green and Lake Gardens area of Kolkata in waterlogged condition. Commuters on cycles could be seen facing difficulty in paddling on roads inundated with water.
Several parts of Kolkata witnessed severe waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, causing disruption of traffic movement. The capital of West Bengal and southern parts of the state witnessed a downpour on Monday triggered by depression over eastern estates.
A video shared by news agency ANI shows visuals from Golf Green and Lake Gardens area of Kolkata in waterlogged condition. Commuters on cycles could be seen facing difficulty in paddling on roads inundated with water. People travelling on two-wheelers and cars also had a tough time navigating in almost knee-level water on roads.
According to the latest weather updates, the depression over south Odisha that triggered the rainfall has now moved west-northwestwards and weakened into well-marked low-pressure areas over southeast Madhya Pradesh and the neighbourhood.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon trough is running south of its normal position and it is likely to remain so during the next 2-3 days. The agency also informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over the East-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts up to middle tropospheric levels.
Along with West Bengal, many districts of Odisha and Jharkhand also witnessed heavy rains with the Met department forecasting rains till Wednesday. Heavy rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts of Gangetic West Bengal is predicted by the weather department till Wednesday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen “not to venture into northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on September 12 and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on September 13".
(With inputs from agencies)
