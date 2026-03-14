TMC-BJP works clash in north Kolkata ahead of PM Modi rally at Brigade Parade ground

Clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Girish Park in north Kolkata ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday. Clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Girish Park. (ANI)

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja alleged that BJP workers attacked TMC supporters and pelted stones at her residence. “I am injured. The BJP is holding the rally with goons. My house was attacked. Stones were pelted and window panes were broken. I am sure that they had all come well-prepared to carry out the attack. See their audacity,” Panja said.

The BJP claimed that several vehicles were damaged during the clashes and that party leader Tamaghno Ghosh was injured in the incident.

The officer-in-charge of Bowbazar police station, Bappaditya Naskar, was also injured while trying to control the situation, police officers aware of the matter said.

The violence took place around 5 km from the rally venue as BJP supporters were marching towards the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the prime minister’s meeting, which marks the culmination of the party’s statewide ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of the Assembly elections.

“We were coming from North 24 Parganas and going to attend the rally. TMC goons started pelting stones. We had to lie down on the bus floor. Still my knee got injured by a brick. Police were just mute spectators,” said a BJP worker.

The TMC had put up multiple banners and posters across the city with “Go Back Modi” slogans.

Police are yet to find what triggered the clash; however, some locals alleged that the violence erupted after supporters of the two rival parties tore each other’s posters and banners on the road.

A large contingent of police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to be deployed, and police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.