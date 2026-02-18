Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations has awarded an international certificate, recognising the state government's community-based "Matir Srishti" programme for preserving natural heritage and biodiversity. UN body recognises Bengal's 'Matir Srishti' initiative, aromatic rice varieties: Mamata

FAO also recognised three aromatic rice varieties of the state, the chief minister said in a post on X.

In the 'Matir Shristi' initiative, launched in 2020, the state government has crafted a unique vision that integrates strategies regarding land, irrigation and panchayats, she said.

"Proud to share that the United Nations has recognised our initiative yet again. The Food and Agriculture Organization of UN has awarded internationally valued certificate to us for our community initiatives in our innovative 'Matir Srishti' programme," the CM said in the post.

The vision has been to make barren, non-arable, dry, mono-crop lands finally fertile and cultivable for growing multiple crops, including horticulture and vegetable cultivation, she said.

"Additional irrigation facilities have been provided by creating new irrigation facilities like ponds and other irrigation sources. Lakhs of livelihood opportunities have been created, family incomes have increased manifold," Banerjee said.

The chief minister claimed that the initiative has generated lakhs of livelihood opportunities and significantly increased family incomes in the targeted regions.

"I am further happy to inform that the United Nations has also recognised West Bengal's famed Gobindbhog, Tulaipianji and Kanakchur Aromatic rice as food & culture heritage," she said.

UN-FAO recognition of these initiatives is a prestigious honour for globally recognised good works to conserve natural heritage, bio-diversity and food and culture heritage, Banerjee said.

"We dedicate this recognition to our entire rural community, especially the farmers of Bengal," she said, sharing the Certificates of Recognition received from the Director General of FAO.

In 2017, the West Bengal government's financial assistance scheme for girl students, Kanyashree, received the United Nations Public Service Award.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.