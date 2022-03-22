West Bengal: 21 flights cancelled at Bagdogra airport due to runway damage
At least 21 flights were cancelled on Tuesday at the Bagdogra International Airport in West Bengal after a runway was found to be damaged. Flight operations will resume normally from Wednesday.
P Subramani, director of the Bagdogra airport, said operations remained normal in the morning, but 21 flights had to be cancelled in the evening.
"I got a call from our ATC around 11.50am that there's this runway issue. 7 flights landed in the morning and five took off. So, the morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights were cancelled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow," Subramani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Located in Siliguri, Bagdogra airport caters to north Bengal districts. News agency PTI had earlier reported that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government was planning to revamp the airports of Balurghat, Coochbehar, and Malda to cut down pressure on Bagdogra airport.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
