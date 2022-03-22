West Bengal: 21 flights cancelled at Bagdogra airport due to runway damage

At least 21 flights were cancelled on Tuesday at the Bagdogra International Airport in West Bengal after a runway was found to be damaged. Flight operations will resume normally from Wednesday.

P Subramani, director of the Bagdogra airport, said operations remained normal in the morning, but 21 flights had to be cancelled in the evening.

"I got a call from our ATC around 11.50am that there's this runway issue. 7 flights landed in the morning and five took off. So, the morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights were cancelled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow," Subramani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Located in Siliguri, Bagdogra airport caters to north Bengal districts. News agency PTI had earlier reported that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government was planning to revamp the airports of Balurghat, Coochbehar, and Malda to cut down pressure on Bagdogra airport.

