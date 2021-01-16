IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Will bear cost': Mamata Banerjee requests Centre for adequate supply of vaccine
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
kolkata news

'Will bear cost': Mamata Banerjee requests Centre for adequate supply of vaccine

  • As many as 14 out of 15,707 vaccine recipients developed adverse effects after immunisation while health of a nurse turned serious after taking the jab.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has requested the Union government to send adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines for all citizens in the state and said that her government is ready to bear the cost.

Top officials of the state health department said that around 15,707 people could be vaccinated on the first day out of which 14 developed Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). The health condition of one recipient turned serious after vaccination but was later said to be stable.

The state had set a target of vaccinating 20,700 people at 207 centres across the state. In Kolkata, the turnout was 92 per cent.

“She (Banerjee) has already requested the Union government to supply an adequate number of vaccines for not only the frontline workers but also for all the people of West Bengal. She strongly felt that all the people of West Bengal should get vaccines free of cost as early as possible. If needed, the state might bear the financial burden,” said a statement issued by the state government.

Also read: Maharashtra suspends Covid-19 vaccine drive till Jan 18 due to CoWIN app glitch

Banerjee said this at a program organised at the state secretariat from where she virtually addressed all the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, support staff, ASHA and students among others, who gathered at the vaccination centres.

At least 14 people complained of AEFI, which is less than one in 1,000 persons. The health condition of one recipient, who works as a nurse in a state-run hospital, was slightly serious. Later her condition was stated to be stable.

“She started shivering and was rushed to the NRS Hospital. She was doing fine. Her husband said that she was allergic to some drugs since childhood. This is not alarming and such AEFI is normal if anyone is allergic to some drugs,” said a top health official.

"The nurse developed rigor and had to be rushed to the NRS Hospital. This could be an acute allergic reaction. She has a history of drug allergy and in such cases, it is expected but rare. She is undergoing treatment and there is no reason to worry. The AEFI committee swung into action," said a senior doctor of the hospital.

Starting next week, the vaccination drive would be carried out four days a week – Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, at least two Trinamool Congress MLAs, Rabindranath Chatterjee and Subhas Mondal, took the vaccine in Purba Burdwan district on Saturday triggering a political row.

The BJP attacked the chief minister and said that she has a habit of complaining without finding any solutions.

“She has a habit of complaining and doesn’t want to find any solutions. If TMC MLAs take the vaccine then there is bound to be a shortfall. Has she developed any factory in her locality or she wants to bring vaccines from China? What’s the guarantee that the vaccine, which she wants to give, would not be real vaccine and not water from the river Ganges?” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP state president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjeee covid-19 covid-19 vaccination
app
Close
e-paper
“I am absolutely fine. The wait for the vaccine is finally over but we cannot let our guards down against the virus,” Dr Anima Halder said
“I am absolutely fine. The wait for the vaccine is finally over but we cannot let our guards down against the virus,” Dr Anima Halder said
kolkata news

‘Necessary for docs to take first shot to break any myths’

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:44 AM IST
“It was a nice feeling to have received the vaccine on the first day. It was also necessary for doctors to take the first shot as it would break any myths and encourage others to come forward to take the vaccine.” said Dr Anima Halder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
kolkata news

'Will bear cost': Mamata Banerjee requests Centre for adequate supply of vaccine

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • As many as 14 out of 15,707 vaccine recipients developed adverse effects after immunisation while health of a nurse turned serious after taking the jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: TMC party flags(FILE PHOTO.)
File photo: TMC party flags(FILE PHOTO.)
kolkata news

'To err is human,' says TMC as MLA’s name figures in list of vaccine recipients

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/siliguri
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:31 PM IST
  • The TMC leadership downplayed the incident calling it an error that was being blown out of proportion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When the vaccination drive took off at 204 centres across West Bengal, problems were encountered with the CoWIN app(Agencies)
When the vaccination drive took off at 204 centres across West Bengal, problems were encountered with the CoWIN app(Agencies)
kolkata news

Vaccination hits a hurdle in Bengal as Co-WIN app develops glitches on 1st day

By Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:16 PM IST
  • The app was not opening. We had to log in and log out several times. It was also too slow, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today, Indian companies have 30 potential vaccines in their pipelines, with several of the most promising backed by government funding. Our foundation is partnering with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to provide insights from our global research and development work that might inform India’s vaccine development efforts.(REUTERS)
Today, Indian companies have 30 potential vaccines in their pipelines, with several of the most promising backed by government funding. Our foundation is partnering with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to provide insights from our global research and development work that might inform India’s vaccine development efforts.(REUTERS)
kolkata news

Bengal ready for Covid-19 vaccination drive; CM to monitor exercise

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Vials of Covishield, which arrived in the city from Pune's Serum Institute on Tuesday, have been ferried to cold chain facilities at the five medical colleges in Kolkata as well as other hospitals in the districts, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI)
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI)
kolkata news

TMC’s to send crack team to secure Matua votes ahead of Shah’s Bengal visit

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:43 PM IST
  • For the Matua community, permanent citizenship is a longstanding demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16.(File photo)
The Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16.(File photo)
kolkata news

First consignment of Covishield vaccine reaches West Bengal's Siliguri

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The Home Department of West Bengal government on January 12 had tweeted, "The first consignment of 6.89 lakh Covishield vaccines arrived today in our state at 2:30 PM by a special cargo flight of Spicejet at Kolkata airport."
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.
West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.
kolkata news

Kolkata allocated highest number of Covid vaccines in Bengal

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:16 AM IST
North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of Covid vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.(Sourced Image)
"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.(Sourced Image)
kolkata news

Fire breaks out at a slum in Kolkata's Baghbazar area

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:46 PM IST
This is the second fire incident reported in the capital city of West Bengal today. Earlier, a fire broke out at a go-down in the Manicktala area with five fire tenders rushed to the spot, according to police officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May. (AP. Representative image)
Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May. (AP. Representative image)
kolkata news

Deputy Election Commissioner oversees poll preparedness in Bengal

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Sudeep Jain, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, interacted with senior police officials of Kolkata Police, district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of central and southern parts of the state in the first half of the day, a senior official at the CEO's office said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city's metro railway services resumed from September 14 after remaining closed for several months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown.(Representative Photo/PTI)
The city's metro railway services resumed from September 14 after remaining closed for several months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown.(Representative Photo/PTI)
kolkata news

No e-passes needed in Kolkata Metro from Monday, weekday services to increase

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The metro will also increase the frequency of its weekday services on the North-South Line from 228 to 240, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Suvendu Adhikari.(PTI Photo)
File photo of Suvendu Adhikari.(PTI Photo)
kolkata news

'They'll be removed from Bengal!' Adhikari on father's removal as DSDA chief

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:20 PM IST
  • Sisir Adhikari has been removed from the post of chairman of Digha Shankharpur Development Authority (DSDA) in East Midnapore district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lead sponsor Tata Steel had also expressed disappointment.
The lead sponsor Tata Steel had also expressed disappointment.
kolkata news

Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet 2021 put off due to Covid-19 pandemic

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:27 PM IST
However, as a gesture to mark the year and the iconic festival, a set of five webinars across the three evenings of January 29-31, 2021 will be organised, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hoping that distribution of the vials to other districts may begin shortly after it arrives, or on Wednesday, the official said all "transportation has been arranged".(HT_PRINT)
Hoping that distribution of the vials to other districts may begin shortly after it arrives, or on Wednesday, the official said all "transportation has been arranged".(HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

First lot of Covid-19 vaccine vials to arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:56 PM IST
The central government had last week said that the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive would begin on January 16. Frontline workers will be among the first ones to receive the dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. ((ANI Photo))
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. ((ANI Photo))
kolkata news

'No difference!' Mamata Banerjee compares BJP with Donald Trump’s followers

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:35 PM IST
  • Attacking the BJP over the three contentious farm bills, Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders have staged lunch with farmer’s family in rural Bengal after arriving in chartered flights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP