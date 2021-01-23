Will celebrate Netaji's birthday as Desh Nayak Diwas: Mamata Banerjee
On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out that Netaji did not get his due respect and asserted that the state will celebrate the event as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'.
Banerjee said, "There has been no patriot like Netaji. He endorsed Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' for the National Anthem. He gave the 'Jai Hind' slogan. Netaji was a great philosopher. He envisioned the Planning Commission and the Indian National Army before Independence. But Netaji did not get his due respect."
Criticising the central government in a vieled manner, Banerjee said, "They claim to revere Netaji but scrapped the Planning Commission. I do not know why?"
The chief minister said, "We will celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'. It is based on a great history. Rabindranath Tagore addressed Netaji as Desha Nayak. We formed a committee for Netaji's 125th birth anniversary celebration. Amartya Sen, Abhijeet Banerjee and eminent personalities are part of the committee for the year-long celebration."
She also announced to introduce Netaji Subhas University and Jai Hind Vahini. "We know about the birthday but do not know about his death. This is very painful," she added.
While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.
Mamata Banerjee further led a march from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road today. The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.
In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.
Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will celebrate Netaji's birthday as Desh Nayak Diwas: Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC minister Rajib Banerjee quits cabinet; party expels another MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC plays down Rajib Banerjee’s resignation amid murmur of brewing dissent
- BJP’s Barrackpore Lok Sabha member and Rajib Banerjee’s former colleague in the TMC, Arjun Singh said the young minister would be welcomed into the BJP if he decides to join.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only widow of a dead man has the right to his sperm: Calcutta HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC, BJP trade barbs before PM Modi's Kolkata visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Guv, wife donate ₹5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising ‘goli maro’ slogans in rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full EC bench in Bengal to take stock of poll preparedness, law and order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP as venomous as cobra, says Banerjee as rhetoric sharpens in Bengal
- Banerjee's comments came while addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Purulia district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP cautions Bengal leaders against 'discussing internal moves' with outsiders
- The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined
- The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox