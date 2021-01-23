IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Will celebrate Netaji's birthday as Desh Nayak Diwas: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee announced to introduce Netaji Subhas University and Jai Hind Vahini.
Mamata Banerjee announced to introduce Netaji Subhas University and Jai Hind Vahini.
kolkata news

Will celebrate Netaji's birthday as Desh Nayak Diwas: Mamata Banerjee

Criticising the central government in a vieled manner, Banerjee said, "They claim to revere Netaji but scrapped the Planning Commission. I do not know why?"
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:33 PM IST

On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out that Netaji did not get his due respect and asserted that the state will celebrate the event as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'.

Banerjee said, "There has been no patriot like Netaji. He endorsed Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' for the National Anthem. He gave the 'Jai Hind' slogan. Netaji was a great philosopher. He envisioned the Planning Commission and the Indian National Army before Independence. But Netaji did not get his due respect."

Criticising the central government in a vieled manner, Banerjee said, "They claim to revere Netaji but scrapped the Planning Commission. I do not know why?"

The chief minister said, "We will celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'. It is based on a great history. Rabindranath Tagore addressed Netaji as Desha Nayak. We formed a committee for Netaji's 125th birth anniversary celebration. Amartya Sen, Abhijeet Banerjee and eminent personalities are part of the committee for the year-long celebration."

She also announced to introduce Netaji Subhas University and Jai Hind Vahini. "We know about the birthday but do not know about his death. This is very painful," she added.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Mamata Banerjee further led a march from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road today. The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Mamata Banerjee announced to introduce Netaji Subhas University and Jai Hind Vahini.
Mamata Banerjee announced to introduce Netaji Subhas University and Jai Hind Vahini.
kolkata news

Will celebrate Netaji's birthday as Desh Nayak Diwas: Mamata Banerjee

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Criticising the central government in a vieled manner, Banerjee said, "They claim to revere Netaji but scrapped the Planning Commission. I do not know why?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee, the MLA from Domjur who has been airing his grievances against a section of leaders of the ruling party over the past few months, is the second minister from Howrah district and third minister in the state to have resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.(ANI/Twitter)
Banerjee, the MLA from Domjur who has been airing his grievances against a section of leaders of the ruling party over the past few months, is the second minister from Howrah district and third minister in the state to have resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.(ANI/Twitter)
kolkata news

TMC minister Rajib Banerjee quits cabinet; party expels another MLA

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Later in the day, in a strong message to rebel leaders, the TMC expelled Vaishali Dalmiya, MLA from Bally in Howrah district, from the party amid speculations that the she, along with Banerjee, may soon join the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is strong speculation that Rajib Banerjee may join the BJP after his resignation from the state government.(@RajibBaitc/Twitter)
There is strong speculation that Rajib Banerjee may join the BJP after his resignation from the state government.(@RajibBaitc/Twitter)
kolkata news

TMC plays down Rajib Banerjee’s resignation amid murmur of brewing dissent

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • BJP’s Barrackpore Lok Sabha member and Rajib Banerjee’s former colleague in the TMC, Arjun Singh said the young minister would be welcomed into the BJP if he decides to join.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Calcutta high court. (File photo)
The Calcutta high court. (File photo)
kolkata news

Only widow of a dead man has the right to his sperm: Calcutta HC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The man was suffering from Thalassemia and died after storing his sperm in the sperm bank at the hospital. After his death, his father approached the hospital to get access to the sperm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

TMC, BJP trade barbs before PM Modi's Kolkata visit

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Both the Centre and the state have decided to organise various programmes for Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birthday next year. The year-long celebrations will begin this January 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar addresses a press conference, at Governor House in Kolkata, Friday,(PTI)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar addresses a press conference, at Governor House in Kolkata, Friday,(PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal Guv, wife donate 5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:53 PM IST
A Raj Bhavan statement said a signed cheque was handed over to a team of the VHP and RSS, adding, the donation was made in their personal capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kolkata news

Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising ‘goli maro’ slogans in rally

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
BJP leaders said similar slogans were raised at a rally of the ruling TMC on Tuesday but no one has been arrested for them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
kolkata news

Full EC bench in Bengal to take stock of poll preparedness, law and order

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The poll panel, headed by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar landed in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari(ANI file photo)
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari(ANI file photo)
kolkata news

‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Condemning the incident, Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party “does not endorse it”. “Our party does not endorse it at all. People carrying the BJP flag cannot talk like that,” he told mediapersons in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accident site in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. (ANI Photo )
The accident site in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. (ANI Photo )
kolkata news

13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

ANI, Jalpaiguri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. Treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored," police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting.(PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting.(PTI Photo)
kolkata news

BJP as venomous as cobra, says Banerjee as rhetoric sharpens in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • Banerjee's comments came while addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Purulia district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
india news

West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
TMC MLA from Nandigram and former minister Suvendu Adhikari shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 19, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh.(HT File Photo)
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

BJP cautions Bengal leaders against 'discussing internal moves' with outsiders

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari.(ANI)
Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari.(ANI)
kolkata news

Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP