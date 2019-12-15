Kopra bridge in Kharghar to be repaired in three months: Cidco

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:18 IST

Navi Mumbai

The repair work of Kopra bridge has started and may take less time than what was decided.

The small bridge at Kharghar is the shortest route for residents to reach Sion-Panvel highway.

Since the bridge shut in April for repair work, the area has been seeing traffic congestion every day. City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has decided to finish the repair work at the earliest as commuters are facing traffic problems every day.

Arun Deshmukh, executive engineer, Cidco, Kharghar, said, “The muck and water from below the pillars are being removed as the repair work has started. We have asked the contractors to complete the repair work in three months instead of six months.”

“The traffic congestion near the bridge has worsened hence, it is important to complete the repair work soon. The new proposed is yet to take shape, the entry is not legal hence we cannot build a bigger bridge but it will happen soon,” said Deshmukh.

The bridge on nullah adjacent to Sion-Panvel highway was built by Cidco five years ago.

Kopra bridge is the shortest route to enter and exit Sion-Panvel highway. It takes only 5 to 10 minutes to reach to the highway through the bridge. Commuters take a detour through Kendriya Vihar to reach the highway.

The population at Kharghar’s Sectors 11, 12 and 15 has increased rapidly in the past few years. The number of commuters using the bridge daily has multiplied.

There are two small bridges at Kopra — one is shut. As only one bridge is operational hence, it leads to traffic congestion mostly during peak hours.

As only one bridge is open to traffic and a queue of vehicles waiting to cross the stretch is a usual sight. The traffic increases during peak hours as many travel for their work.

“We have been facing lot of inconvenience because of the closed bridge. We have been paying more for auto commute. We have complained to Cidco officials and asked them to speed up the work,” said Dinesh Tyagi, 45, a Kharghar resident.

Sectors 11,12 and 15 are near Kharghar station and many new projects too are coming up in node.

“As the number of residents is increasing, there is a need to plan infrastructure in a better way. Cidco should think of expanding amenities in a way that people are not inconvenienced,” said Shripad Gharat, 40, Kharghar resident.