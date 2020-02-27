Kopra bridge in Kharghar to open in 15 days: Cidco

cities

Kopra bridge at Kharghar, which was shut in April last year for repair work, is in the last phase of completion.

The repair work started in December last year.

City and Industrial Development Corporation is repairing it at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

Officials said the work will be completed soon and bridge will be thrown open for traffic in 15 days.

The Kopra bridge, which connects Sector 12, 15 and other areas of Kharghar to Sion-Panvel highway, is a vital link for commuters to reach the highway.

Cidco executive engineer Sanjay Pudale said, “The repair work of the bridge is almost complete. We will open it for the public in March. We are also finalising the design for the proposed new bridge which too would be approved soon.”

“Commuters had been complaining about traffic snarls and we have asked contractors to speed up the work,” said Pudale.

The bridge on the nullah along Sion-Panvel highway was built by Cidco as residents had been demanding for it.

There are two small bridges at Kopra —one is shut. As only one bridge is open, all vehicles take the bridge, leading to traffic congestion during peak hours.

“We have been facing traffic congestion for many months. We have to take a detour to reach Kharghar railway station,” said Yogesh Tambe, 46, a Kharghar resident.

As Sectors 11, 12 and 15 in Kharghar have expanded rapidly in the past few years, so the number of commuters using the bridge daily too has increased. It takes around 10 minutes to reach to highway through the bridge. With the bridge shut, commuters said it takes 25 minutes to reach the highway.