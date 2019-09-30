L&T deploys additional workforce to speed up work on Kharar flyover

cities

Work on the much-delayed Chandigarh-Kharar flyover is likely to speed up as Indian multinational conglomerate company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) claims that an additional workforce of 150 men has joined the current team to meet the March 2020 completion deadline.

However, delays in possession of some structures around the construction site could hamper work, an L&T official said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

“Earlier we had around 350 men working on the flyover. The figure has gone up to 500 since August to complete the work on time,” he said.

However, acquisition of some structures was getting to be a problem. “There are around 12 structures in Khanpur and others in Mundi Kharar that are yet to be acquired,” he added.

The authorities had been informed about the matter but nothing had been done. “We are facing losses each day with the delay,” the official said.

L&T had said earlier that delays had caused the company losses of ₹1 crore a month.

In May, it had also threatened to pull out by June this year as the land acquisition process was not completed.

After the company again issued a withdrawal threat in January stating if the Mohali district administration fails to provide the required land by January 28, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu had written to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, asking him to expedite the acquisition process.

Demolitions, acquisitions and delays

After missing two deadlines, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) overseeing the project had launched a five-day demolition drive on July 2 between the Balongi and Khanpur stretch and razed as many as 240 structures out of a total of 300 set to be removed for the flyover.

The NHAI has been blaming the Mohali district administration for the delay in razing the remaining 60 structures.

Multiple delays have hit the ₹369-crore project which had started in November 2015 and was expected to be completed last year.

The NHAI had to call off the previous demolition drives conducted on March 27 and 28 as officials were busy with Lok Sabha election duties and security for the Indian Premier League cricket matches.

An NHAI official said only 65% of the work had been completed and they were hoping to complete it within the March 2020 deadline.

