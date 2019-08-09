Labourers, migrants continue leaving Punjab, 5,100 take special trains within three days

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:46 IST

Ludhiana Over 2,500 persons boarded a special train to Darbhanga that Ferozepur Railway Division runs on Thursday in view of the tension prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Over the past three days (August 6-8), more than 5,100 labourers and migrants have returned to their native states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other locations from Jammu and Udhampur stations. Seven special trains are now running, with two introduced only this week, after the Centre announced to scrap the Article 370 in J&K.

At least 7,400 people were evacuated through the Andaman Express (train number 16032) that runs from MGR Chennai Central to SMVD (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board) Katra. At least 250 people were evacuated by train number 11450 running from Jabalpur to Katra on the night of August 7 as well. On the same day, 600 people boarded train number 74910 that runs between Udhampur and Pathankot; another train, 12920 (Malwa Express), and a special train 74906 also ran from Udhampur to Indore, with 1,000 people on board.

On August 6, 400 people had left in train number 12446 that runs between New Delhi and Katra. Railway authorities claim that 2,500 people are still stranded at Udhampur and 1,000 in Jammu.

Ferozepur divisional railway manager Rajesh Agrawal said, “More trains will be run to Jammu region to evacuate people if required. We are doing our best to transfer people and running special trains as well. Extra bogies are being attached with trains.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 17:46 IST