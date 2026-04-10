Shimla, Traffic was disrupted on a stretch of National Highway-5 between Shimla and Kalka following a landslide in Dharampur area of Solan district on Friday. Landslide on Shimla-Kalka road leads to long queue of vehicles; more rainfall likely in Himachal

Traffic was already restricted to a single lane at this location owing to earlier restrictions when around 4 pm, debris came crashing down the hillside, blocking the only motorable lane, eyewitness said.

Consequently, long traffic jams were seen on both side of the blocked stretch as a National Highway Authority of India team rushed to the spot to clear the debris to restore traffic movement.

A video of debris rolling down the hillside is already making rounds on social media platforms.

The Shimla meteorological office has predicted a wet spell in isolated parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday, and Wednesday and Thursday next week as a fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayas from April 15.

The weather office has issued a warning for thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds up to 30 kmph at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on Saturday.

Light rains took place in parts of Himachal Pradesh in the 24 hours since Thursday evening, with Guler recording highest precipitation of 10.6 mm, followed by Jot with 10 mm, Kangra 9.6 mm, Kataula 9.2 mm, Khadrala 6.4 mm, Rohru 6 mm, Mandi 5.4 mm, and Dharamshala 5.2 mm.

Hailstorm lashed Shilaroo in Shimla while thunderstorm occurred in Kangra, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Shimla and Jubberhatti, and shallow fog was witnessed in Sundernagar.

Keylong recorded the coldest night at minus 1 degree Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, reports of landslide are also pouring in from Summerhill and Kuftadhar areas of Shimla.

Danger looms over three houses in Kuftadhar area in the suburbs of Shimla town after a landslide, allegedly triggered by cutting of a hillside for an under-construction house situated downhill.

Cutting work has been stopped and a notice has been issued to the owner of the under-construction site to install a retaining wall on the spot, officials said.

At Summerhill, a retaining wall caved in, prompting fear among residents over a possible landslide.

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