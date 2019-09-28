Lawyer gets 7-yr jail for robbing Mohali bank

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 00:51 IST

A Mohali district courts lawyer was awarded seven-year imprisonment on Friday for robbing a local bank to pay off his debts in 2017.

Additional district and sessions judge Girish also imposed a fine of ₹45,000 on the convict, Manjinder Singh, 32, who orginally belongs to Ferozepur.

Manjinder was convicted on Wednesday after being charged under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Arms Act.

On July 25, 2017, Manjinder had targeted an unguarded State Bank of India (SBI) branch in the Industrial Area, Phase 7. Masked and carrying a pistol, he entered the premises around 2.20pm, when there were only five staffers present there. Pointing the pistol at the cashier, he made him put ₹7.6 lakh in a bag and then fled in a car parked a few metres away. The heist was caught on CCTV cameras.

Police were able to crack the case withing 12 hours.

Though the broken bumper and number plate of the assailant’s car had given police initial leads, it was a false complaint of vehicle theft made to the police control room soon after the robbery that led police to Manjinder.

Police found the car abandoned near a mall, following which Manjinder was called to collect it and was arrested. Upon quizzing him, police recovered the money and the weapon.

The forensic report of a bullet fired in the bank was traced to Manjinder’s licensed .32 bore pistol, which helped nail him in court.

Manjinder studied at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, before completing postgraduation from the law department at Panjab University in 2013. He was staying in a rented accommodation at Sunny Enclave in Mohali and was practising at the district courts at the time of the incident. Police said he was under heavy debt, because of which he robbed the bank.

