Legendary cardio specialist Dr Sivaramakrishna Iyer Padmavati dies of Covid at 103

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:04 IST

New Dellhi

Pioneering cardiologist Dr Sivaramakrishna Iyer Padmavati, who had established the country’s first cardiac care unit at Delhi’s Govind Ballabh Pant hospital, died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) late Saturday night. She was 103.

Born in Myanmar, she fled to India after the Japanese invasion during World War II and became the country’s first woman cardiologist.

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 11 days ago and was admitted to the National Heart Institute (NHI), which she had founded in 1981.

“Although on oxygen, she was fairly stable till Saturday morning when there was an acute drop in the oxygen saturation. She had to be put on a ventilator and passed away at night. Even though her body had given up on her – she was wheelchair bound for the last five years – she was mentally very sharp and put us to shame. She remembered who had inaugurated our centre and other information,” said Dr OP Yadav, chief cardiac surgeon and CEO of NHI.

Popularly referred to as the ‘Godmother of cardiology’, Padmavati is known for her extensive research on rheumatic heart disease, a condition that permanently damages the heart valves when infections such as strep throat or scarlet fever are left untreated or undertreated.

Those who have interacted with her talk of her mental acuity and the drive to do research.

“I met her four years ago, when our department completed 50 years of establishment. We had decided to honour her. At the time, she said she just wants a boy – she meant a young cardiologist – who could help her out for a couple of hours each afternoon. When we asked her what she wanted to do, she said she needed to get some more research work done. At the time, she was just shy of a 100 years,” said Dr Vijay Trehan, professor of cardiology at GB Pant hospital, the hospital where she established India’s first speciality course in cardiology.

Her students and mentees described her as a warm and approachable person, who taught with care.

“I remember when she was being wheeled into the operating theatre for an emergency heart bypass 25 years ago. Sensing that I was stressed, she squeezed my hand and said ‘Don’t worry, I shall be fine’. It gave me courage to perform the surgery,” Dr Yadav said.

Dr Ravi Kasliwal, chairman of the clinical and preventive cardiology at Medanta hospital and her mentee at NHI said, “I worked with her for six years and she gave me tips that I still remember. In the time of Covid-19, I sometimes stop myself from touching someone because of what was ingrained in me. She was an excellent diagnostician; we did not have many tools back then and had to rely on the pulse, stethoscope and our instincts.”

“And it is not just her clinical acumen and research abilities; she also contributed for the cardiologists of the future. Setting up of the department at GB Pant was her vision,” said Dr KK Talwar, eminent cardiologist and former director of former director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Padmavati did her MBBS from Rangoon Medical College and trained at Sodersjukhuset hospital in Stockholm, John Hopkins and Harvard Medical School in USA. She was a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of London and has received the India’s civilian awards Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.