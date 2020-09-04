Light to moderate rainfall predicted for Delhi today

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:21 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in some parts of the national capital through Friday. Rainfall will occur on Saturday as well, albeit intermittently and with less intensity, the IMD forecast said.

“The winds were mainly because of a cyclonic circulation in north-western Madhya Pradesh (MP) and north-eastern Rajasthan. This led to the windy weather on Thursday. Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the city, as the monsoon trough has reached close to the Delhi-national capital region (NCR),” said a senior IMD scientist.

On Thursday, too, some parts of the city received rainfall.

Delhi had received moderate rainfall on August 28, and since then gusty winds have been blowing across the city. The winds have kept the city’s air quality index (AQI) in check.

“We are expected to receive rainfall on Saturday as well,” the scientist said.