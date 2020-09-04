e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Light to moderate rainfall predicted for Delhi today

Light to moderate rainfall predicted for Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that rainfall will occur on Saturday as well, albeit intermittently and with less intensity

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi had received moderate rainfall on August 28, and since then gusty winds have been blowing across the city.
Delhi had received moderate rainfall on August 28, and since then gusty winds have been blowing across the city.(PTI)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in some parts of the national capital through Friday. Rainfall will occur on Saturday as well, albeit intermittently and with less intensity, the IMD forecast said.

“The winds were mainly because of a cyclonic circulation in north-western Madhya Pradesh (MP) and north-eastern Rajasthan. This led to the windy weather on Thursday. Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the city, as the monsoon trough has reached close to the Delhi-national capital region (NCR),” said a senior IMD scientist.

On Thursday, too, some parts of the city received rainfall.

Delhi had received moderate rainfall on August 28, and since then gusty winds have been blowing across the city. The winds have kept the city’s air quality index (AQI) in check.

“We are expected to receive rainfall on Saturday as well,” the scientist said.

tags
top news
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: Antibodies may not stop transmission in children
Covid-19: Antibodies may not stop transmission in children
Parliament disruptions mar Question Hour: Data
Parliament disruptions mar Question Hour: Data
Study shows Covid-19 can spread in public vehicles
Study shows Covid-19 can spread in public vehicles
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In