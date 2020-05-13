Liquor worth Rs 84 crore sold in Delhi during May 4-12

delhi

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:21 IST

With around 10% of the total number of liquor shops functional in the city currently in the light of lockdown restrictions, Delhi recorded alcohol sales of around Rs 9.33 crore per day between May 4 and May 12, government records show.

Data shared by the state excise department show that Delhi recorded sale of liquor worth around Rs 84 crore between May 4 and May 12. The alcohol sales also fetched the goverment around Rs 55 crore as “special corona fee” which has been levied at the rate of 70% of MRP on all categories of liquor since May 5.

Delhi has 864 registered liquor shops, of which 172 were allowed to open from May 4, when the nationwide lockdown was extended for two weeks but with scaled down restrictions. With fewer shops opening, massive crowds were witnessed outside liquor shops and there was rampant violation of social distancing norms.

All 172 liquor shops, which qualified as standalone units outside markets and malls under guidelines issued by the Union home ministry, are government shops and they sell indian manufactured foreign liquor and country liquor. Imported liquor is still our of bounds for residents is the city.

However, only around 80-90 shops have been able to function regularly, with the others still remaining closed for reasons ranging from inadequate stock to shut down for violation of social distancing norms, government officials said.

While the city government did not allow private liquor shops to open, they initiated a system of e-coupon for liquor purchase from the government shops and are deliberating on provision for home delivery of liquor.