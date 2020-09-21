e-paper
Lockdown announced in 12 districts of Chhattisgarh

The curbs will be imposed from Tuesday in Surajpur and Balodabazar districts and in Korba from Wednesday. In Raigarh, the lockdown will start from Friday

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:10 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
         

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday announced that week-long lockdowns will be imposed in 12 of Chhattisgarh’s 29 districts , including state capital Raipur, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The curbs will be imposed from Tuesday in Surajpur and Balodabazar districts and in Korba from Wednesday. In Raigarh, the lockdown will start from Friday.

“ Raipur district has been declared as a containment zone,” district collector S Bharti Dasan said in the lockdown order.

The order said petrol pumps will provide fuel only to government vehicles and people, who have e-passes issued to ensure exemption of essential services from the lockdown.

Even grocery and vegetable shops will be closed during the lockdown along with all government, private offices, liquor shops, industrial units and construction sites. Inter-district borders will be closed during this duration and e-passes will be required for any movement, the order said.

Chhattisgarh has reported over 67,500 Covid-19 cases over the last one month out of total 86,183 reported till now. On Sunday, Chhattisgarh reported 1,949 cases and 13 deaths, taking the death toll to 677. The state now has 37,853 active cases in 29 districts.

The worst-hit Raipur district with 812 new cases continues to report a high number of infections.

With 27,711 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has reported 319 deaths.

‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
