Lockdown leads to improved air quality in Lucknow

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 19:36 IST

LUCKNOW The lockdown has led to a reduction in the number of vehicles plying on the roads and this has resulted in a substantial improvement in the average air quality index (AQI) of Lucknow.

The average AQI of the city was recorded at 135, which is considered moderate as per the classification of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Monday was the first day of lockdown imposed in 15 districts of the state to limit the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. It will remain in place till March 25.

The lockdown is aimed at reducing the movement of people, thus reducing chances of spread of infection.

On Monday, the AQI was better than 175 on Sunday when people observed ‘Janta Curfew’ and limited themselves to their homes. On March 21, the average AQI was recorded at 230, which was ‘poor’.

According to experts, the improvement in AQI is linked directly with vehicular pollution. A reduction in vehicular pollution caused by the Janta Curfew and lockdown resulted in improving the AQI.

Senior environmentalist Devesh Singh said, “The AQI of Lucknow remained in the poor category (201-300) and in very poor category (301-400) throughout February and the beginning of March. It improved after the lockdown.”

The AQI of Lucknow had remained in the severe category for most part of winters.

According to the annual report by Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), there are 21,94,261 vehicles in Lucknow.

Experts believe that the AQI will improve further in the days to come. The improved AQI will provide relief to people with respiratory problems, elderly and young children.

Vehicles 2017-18 2018-2019

Four-wheelers 29454 42318

Three-wheelers 3601 3482

Buses 3538 3876

Taxis 17554 24851

Total 2008711 2194261

Fuel Consumption in Lucknow

Fuel 2017-18 2018-19

Petrol 208736 KL 225508 KL

Diesel 209801 KL 219944 KL

CNG 42437108 Kg 47044850 Kg

Source: IITR Annual Pollution report 2019