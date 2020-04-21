Lockdown restrictions eased: Complying with conditions set by state government tough, say industrial units in rural Maharashtra

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:41 IST

Although the state gave nod for industrial operations in rural areas from Monday, not many units have started functioning, as they are finding it difficult to comply with the conditions, which include responsibility of workers’ vulnerability to Covid-19.

Maharashtra has 10.26 lakh registered MSMEs and 3,052 mega and large industrial projects registered in the state. All these industrial units (MSMEs and mega-large projects) employ 69.70 lakh workers and employees. On the lines of the Central government’s decision to allow industrial units to function partially, the state too relaxed the curbs, allowing 3,500 units to operate, only after they arrange for the stay, food and transportation for workers.

“Industries are not very enthusiastic about beginning operations, as they are not finding it financially feasible to operate while complying with the stringent conditions. Making arrangements for stay, food and transportation is difficult and also costly and time consuming. Even if we begin the operations after compliance, marketing and supply of production will be a major issue amid lockdown restrictions,” said Ram Bhogale, former president, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. Bhogale said moreover, technical snags made getting permissions on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) portal tough. Rahul Desai of Yantrik Engineers, which has two units manufacturing industrial machines in Pune, has got permissions for operations. “Liquidity in the market has dried up and payments against our semi-finished and finished machines are stuck with clients. Banks and financial institutions are not willing to finance us. In such a situation, we can’t shoulder the additional burden of stay, food and health services such as medical cover. It would be difficult to continue operations for long in the given situation,” he said.

P Anbalagan, chief executive officer, MIDC, said, “The conditions imposed are as per the central and state government notification that are issued in unusual situation of Covid-19. We have sorted the technical problem on the portal. Of the 3,500 applications, 60% of the industries have committed to make arrangements for accommodation of the employees.” Milind Kamble, president, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said they are in touch with the state to resolve the issues and get finance from banks.