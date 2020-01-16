Lok Sabha speaker stresses on lawto check disruptions in Houses

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:03 IST

LUCKNOW Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday said presiding officers have agreed, in principle, that a law should be formulated to effectively check disruptions and ensure smooth functioning of the parliament and state legislatures.

Birla referred to the presiding officers’ conference held in Dehradun recently to make his point about growing disruptions and the need for limiting the powers of presiding officers with respect to the anti-defection law and rules and procedures of the houses to strengthen the democratic institutions.

“The presiding officers have taken a policy decision that we should formulate such laws that could effectively check disruptions and ensure smooth conduct of the parliament… Disruptions in the houses are an issue of concern for the whole country. There was a discussion on how the houses can function without disruptions. There should be debates, discussions, agreements and disagreements but no disruptions. The parliament and legislatures should function smoothly and we should be able to uphold the dignity of the houses,” said Birla while inaugurating the opening session of 7th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India region conference at Vidhan Bhawan here.

Birla did not elaborate on the issue further but UP assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit had on Wednesday said a seven-member committee, headed by him, would hole more meetings before submitting its recommendations on the issue.

Birla further said: “For the first time we also raised the issue of limiting the powers of presiding officers in respect to the anti-defection law and rules and procedure. We considered how can we limit the powers of presiding officers and strengthen these institutions.”

He laid emphasis on scrutiny of the budget and said law-makers should ensure that public funds were spent in a judicious manner. “We should look at whether the budget is being implemented properly. There should be a scrutiny of budgetary provisions and the public representatives must ensure that these budgetary funds reach the people and change their lives,” said Birla.

He said the CPA was a group of 57 countries and efforts to strengthen democratic institutions were being made all over the world to ensure that the voice of the people was heard there. He further said that law makers had an important role to play and make their point not only in the house but also in committees.

Birla said: “In a democracy, the elected representatives have a great responsibility. They should make their point emotionally and strongly, but in a decent and dignified manner. They work as a connected link between the government and people. The elected representatives also have an important role in policy making…. We should try to make our point not only in the legislature but also in parliamentary committees. These committees are a forum where we can make our point rising above partisan lines and in a transparent manner.”