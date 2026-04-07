Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Lord Ram is the eternal king of India and a symbol of the country's cultural and spiritual identity. Lord Ram is India's eternal king, symbol of cultural unity: Adityanath

Addressing a gathering at the 452nd birth anniversary celebrations of Malook Das in Mathura-Vrindavan, Adityanath said, "India has only one king, that eternal king is Lord Ram, and there is no one else," asserting that this idea has been rooted in the country's civilisational consciousness for centuries.

He said that around 450 years ago, when Sanatan Dharma was facing challenges during the period of foreign invasions, saints like Malook Das emerged as a "divine light" to awaken society and restore cultural nationalism.

Referring to the spiritual legacy of Prayagraj, the chief minister said it remains a sacred centre of faith, where the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati draws millions of devotees, especially during events like the Kumbh and Mahakumbh.

He said the Vaishnav tradition, particularly the lineage of saint Ramanandacharya, played a key role in spreading spiritual awareness across regions such as Braj, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Kashi and Jagannath Puri.

Adityanath also referred to Tulsidas, saying he rejected offers and inducements from Mughal rulers and declared that he recognised "only one ruler-Lord Ram."

Highlighting India's cultural traditions, he said events like Ramleela continue to unite people across caste and community lines, reflecting the enduring influence of saints and scriptures.

He said such traditions strengthened social unity and helped preserve India's cultural identity through difficult historical phases, adding that the collective efforts of saints ultimately led to the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The chief minister said he attended this event to pay tribute to this enduring spiritual tradition, which prioritised humanity, service to the poor and protection of cultural values.

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