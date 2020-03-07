e-paper
‘Lucknow a bouquet with myriad colours’

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Noted historian Padmashree Yogesh Prveen was felicitated by Jaipuria Institute of Management on Friday. Director of the institute Kavita Pathak said, “It is an honour for the institute to felicitate a personality who has written more than 35 books and is known as an encyclopedia of Lucknow.”

Also present on the dais were Dr Mansoor Hasan, Nawab Mir Jafar Abdullah and management guru Jayant Krishna. Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Praveen narrated the Lucknow of his younger days, striking an instant chord with the audience.

He narrated how a naturopath Dr Pepper saved him when he was seriously ill in childhood. “I used to bleed continuously from the nose and no one was able to cure me. Before treating me Dr Pepper said, “The patient will not speak of his ailment nor ask about dietary restrictions.” But his cure worked.

He also shared his experiences about the composite culture of Lucknow during his session with Jayant Krishna and recalled filming of ‘Umrao Jaan’. He said, “Some people wanted me to stay away from a film which was based on the life of courtesan.”

“ Lucknow does not ask you if you are Hindu or Muslim, Shia or Sunni. It asks for love like a lover. People of different regions have always lived here together. The city is a beautiful bouquet with flowers of many colours and fragrances. And, this is why the city embraces everyone and the people also merge with the myriad colours of Lucknow. No city has such a character in the world,” he said.

Dr Mansoor Hasan, who recited the shlokas of the Bhagwadgita said , “ The foundation of every religion is one so there is no need to differentiate between religions.”

india news

