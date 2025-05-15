11 people killed in two separate road accidents in UP districts

Lucknow: At least 11 people, including two women and a minor, were killed while 11 others got injured on Thursday in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi and Balrampur districts, police said. At least 11 people, including two women and a minor, were killed on Thursday in two separate road accidents. (Representational Image)

In Hardoi, six people were killed and three others injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided head-on with a dumper truck on Thursday morning.

The collision between the auto-rickshaw and the truck occurred on the Sandilla-Bangarmau road at 9:45am, Hardoi superintendent of police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, adding the truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident.

“Efforts are on trace the truck and the driver. A first information report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita at the Qasimpur police station,” he said.

The police have identified the deceased as Mohd Nisar (40), Ranjit Rathore (25), Ankit Kumar (20), Arvind Kumar (20), Pinki alias Bittan (25) and Phool Jahan (24).

“The injured included Phool Jahan’s husband Siraj (27), their two-year-old son Ejaz and Bittan’s seven-year-old son Jugnu,” said the SP, adding Siraj and Ejaz are undergoing treatment at Sandilla Community Health Centre while Jugnu, who is in a critical condiction, has been referred to a higher medical centre in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, a car carrying 13 people rammed into a truck from behind in Balrampur, killing five and injuring eight others during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The accident took place near Chakwa Chowki on the Balrampur-Gonda road around 1:30am. The car was returning to Itiyathok in Gonda from a wedding in Bhaluhiya Veerpur village, Shravasti.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the car was in speed and rammed into the truck from behind while trying to overtake it, Balrampur SP Vikas Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Gautam (40), Phool Babu (35), Jitendra Kumar alias Ajay Kumar (35), Shiv Kumar (22) and Aditya Raj (8), while the injured include Sitaram (50), Raghav Ram (40), Kishore Kumar (35), Gopal (20) and four others.

Shiv Kumar’s cousin Pintu told the police that they had gone to attend a wedding in Shravasti. He added that they had reached Shravasti around 11 am and left in an hour.

The police have seized the truck, and further legal proceedings are underway, SP Kumar said.